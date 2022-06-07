Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 582,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 131,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

