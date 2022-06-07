Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in NovoCure by 22.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 44.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.