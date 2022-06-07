Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.