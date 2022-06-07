Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,460 shares of company stock worth $12,561,511 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
