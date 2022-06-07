Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,344,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,532,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.