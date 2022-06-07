PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

