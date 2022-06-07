Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 516.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.26 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.