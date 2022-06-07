Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 739,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 145,919 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.27.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.