Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 60.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $190.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.19.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

