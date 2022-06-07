PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

