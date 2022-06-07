Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,096 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,753,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

