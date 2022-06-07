Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

