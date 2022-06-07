PDT Partners LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

