Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 15,191 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

NYSE PKG opened at $160.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

