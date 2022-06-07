Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,972 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AES by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in AES by 252.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 251,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AES by 123.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 948,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 523,175 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

AES stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

