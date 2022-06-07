Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.83 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

