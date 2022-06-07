Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,216,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,695 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,981,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after purchasing an additional 653,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

