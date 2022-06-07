Ulysses Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 460.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 412,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,953 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.83 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

