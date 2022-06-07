Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,214 shares of company stock worth $2,507,966 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.