Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.83 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

