Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 237,438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 237,438 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 412,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.83 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

