Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $28,440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 197.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

JLL stock opened at $189.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $180.30 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

