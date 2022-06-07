Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.