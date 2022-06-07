Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Signal worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

