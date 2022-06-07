Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 55.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

