Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.