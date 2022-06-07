Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.33% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $168,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.