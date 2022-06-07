Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Repay worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.