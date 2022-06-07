Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TPT opened at GBX 52.46 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 50.85 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

