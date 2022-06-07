Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

