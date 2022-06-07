Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.10. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,665 ($20.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £754.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($20.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.