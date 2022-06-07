United Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $713,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 210.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

