Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.85% of Fate Therapeutics worth $159,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,988 shares of company stock worth $3,301,310. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

