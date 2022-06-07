Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 35,600 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

