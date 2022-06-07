State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.03% of Liberty Global worth $157,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,940 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

