Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

