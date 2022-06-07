Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

