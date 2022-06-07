Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $28.67.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.