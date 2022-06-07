Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 108.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

