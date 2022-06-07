FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.84.
About FAT Brands (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.