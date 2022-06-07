Watkin Jones Plc (WJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WJG opened at GBX 229 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £586.61 million and a P/E ratio of 76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.07) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($62,236.84).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

