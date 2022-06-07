Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 24th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Genpact has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

