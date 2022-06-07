JOANN Inc. (JOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
