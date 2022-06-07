JOANN Inc. (JOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

