Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 6th

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 247.45 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.09. The company has a market cap of £423.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.67.

BOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

