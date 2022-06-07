London Security plc (LSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,750 ($46.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($26.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($49.37). The stock has a market cap of £459.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,681.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,144.91.
