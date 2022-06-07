London Security plc (LSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,750 ($46.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($26.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($49.37). The stock has a market cap of £459.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,681.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,144.91.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.