TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.
Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after purchasing an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,248,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TELUS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,711,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.
