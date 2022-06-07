TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after purchasing an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,248,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TELUS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,711,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

