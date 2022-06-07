BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 24th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.17.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

