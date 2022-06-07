South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 5th

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

