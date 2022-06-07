Smiths News plc (SNWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on July 7th

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 35.45 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. Smiths News has a 1-year low of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.28.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Smiths News news, insider David Blackwood purchased 44,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £15,133.40 ($18,964.16).

About Smiths News (Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

