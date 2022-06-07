Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to announce $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.21 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

