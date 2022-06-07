ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 266.49% from the stock’s current price.

CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

